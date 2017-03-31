Fatality confirmed in Alaska Highway collision

UPDATE #3: As of 2:00 p.m., the Alaska Highway has reopened.

UPDATE #2: Drive BC now says that the estimated time that the Alaska Highway will reopen is 3:00 p.m.

UPDATE: In a release, Cpl. Madonna Saunderson said that the Dawson Creek RCMP received a call of a two vehicle crash on Highway 97 in the Farmington area just after 6:00 a.m. today.

A southbound Dodge pickup crossed the centre line and collided with a northbound Ford pickup. The driver of the southbound Dodge died at the scene while the Dodge’s passenger and the driver of the Ford were both transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Their names have not been released.

The highway is closed in both directions and traffic is being diverted along a detour that has been established. The highway is expected to be closed for several hours and motorists are asked to avoid this area if at all possible.

A Collision Reconstructionist has been called to assist and investigators are working to determine the cause of this crash. Although the investigation is in the early stages, police do not believe alcohol to have been a factor.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – At least one person has died in this morning’s collision on the Alaska Highway between Fort St. John and Dawson Creek.

Cpl. Madonna Saunderson with the North District RCMP confirmed this morning that at least one fatality occurred in the collision on Highway 97 north of the Farmington Store. Cpl. Saunderson added that investigators are currently on scene. An update from Drive BC this morning said that the highway is estimated to reopen at 3:00 p.m. No further information has been released.

This is a developing story, and we will have updates as they become available.