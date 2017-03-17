Farmers hoping for quick transition into Spring after a wet 2016 growing season

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – After an unusually wet Spring and Summer last year, farmers in the Peace Region are hoping that the late winter quickly gives way to warmer temperatures.

Fosters Seed and Feed Sales Manager Monty Brody says that according to farmers that he’s spoken with, there still remains roughly ten to fifteen percent of last season’s crop on fields in the Peace Region. Brody says that those numbers are just estimates, but he adds that fields in the Prespatou got much more rain than the Fort St. John area last year, so the percentage of last year’s crops that weren’t harvested may be higher. These numbers are still encouraging compared to in Alberta, where according to an Alberta Farmer Express article, the Agricultural Financial Services Corporation says that there are 967,569 acres of unharvested crops in that province.

For farmers that have unharvested cereal crops on their fields, Brody says that many of those farmers have had those written off by crop insurance. Howeever, those farmers will still need to remove those acres before planting this season’s crops. Canola farmers are still able to harvest last year’s crops, though Brody says that running combines could be challenging if the snow sticks around late this year and this Spring is abnormally wet. “They’re in for a real busy Spring,” says Brody.

Ideally, Brody says that farmers should be hitting the fields by the middle of April, so that they can have this season’s crops planted before the May long weekend.

With files from Alberta Farmer Express: https://www.albertafarmexpress.ca/2017/03/13/the-big-wreck-one-million-unharvested-acres/