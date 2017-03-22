Enbridge laying off 1,000 workers in wake of Spectra Energy takeover

CALGARY, A.B. — Enbridge Inc. will be laying off 1,000 of its workers, less than one month after announcing that it had completed a merger with Spectra Energy.

In a statement from Enbridge spokesperson Todd Nogier, the company says that the company will be reducing its workforce by 1,000, out of the roughly 17,000 workers that were employed by Enbridge after the February 27th merger.

“After a careful evaluation, Enbridge has taken the difficult but necessary step to address the overlap in the combined company’s organizational structure,” stated Nogier. “Unfortunately, this means a reduction of approximately 1,000 positions, or about 6 per cent of our workforce. These workforce reductions are only one component of the synergies we expect to achieve over the coming months as we fully integrate our companies. “Throughout this process, Enbridge is committed to treating people fairly and with respect. We are providing support to those leaving the company, as well as those who remain.”

The merger between Enbridge and Spectra was announced last September, at a value of approximately $37 billion.