Emergency services on scene of explosion at Syncrude Oil Site north of Fort McMurray

FORT MCMURRAY, AB – Wood Buffalo RCMP and other emergency services have responded to an explosion that happened at Syncrude’s Mildred Lake oilsands upgrader on Tuesday afternoon.

In a release, police say they are not able to confirm at this time if there have been any injuries or what the cause of the explosion is.

Police have shut down one lane of traffic on Highway 63 Southbound. They are also assisting with the evacuation of non-essential services at the site.

They are requesting that everyone avoid the area. They are also asking that people do not attempt to enter the Syncrude site, or stop on the side of the road on Highway 63.

We are currently responding to a fire at its Mildred Lake Upgrader north of Fort McMurray. Details will be shared as they become available. — Syncrude Canada Ltd. (@SyncrudeCanada) March 14, 2017