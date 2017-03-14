Elks get big finishes at BC Short Track Championships

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – One week before they were helping out with the 26th Masters Allround Games in Fort St. John, a number of Fort St. John Elks speed skaters were competing at the BC Short Track Championships in Abbotsford.

Fourteen year-old Josh Telizyn got the highest place of the Elks’ skaters on the weekend, skating to 1st place in his age group. Both Nicholas Guliov and Nyam Newlove were competing in the 13 year-old Boys category, where they placed 5th and 7th overall respectively.

Photo by Tina Peters Photo by Tina Peters Photo by Kim Telyzin Photo by Kim Telyzin

Brooke Braun placed 2nd overall in the 13 year-old girls event, and Hannah North finished in 6th in the T2T 12 year-old Girls group. Sidney Bennie had a good weekend, skating to 5th overall among 11 year-old skaters.

Finally, two of the club’s younger skaters were also in competition: Matthew Mitchell and Emma North represented Fort St. John in the L2T Mb and L2T Fa&b events. Mitchell finished in 5th place, while North skated to 14th.