Elections BC refers investigation involving BC Liberals to RCMP

VICTORIA, B.C. – Elections BC says that they are forwarding its investigation into indirect political contributions and other potential contraventions of the Election Act to the RCMP.

Elections BC said in a statement that they have referred it to the RCMP so that it will not interfere with their administration of the provincial election that is scheduled for May 9.

“This investigation has been referred to ensure that it will in no way impede Elections BC’s administration of the provincial general election scheduled for May 9. This referral will also ensure that there is no perception that Elections BC’s ability to administer the general election in a fair, neutral and impartial manner is in any way compromised. The potential scope and timing of this matter make the RCMP the most appropriate agency to continue this investigation.”

The statement also says that Elections BC may support the RCMP in the investigation but will not be commenting further while the investigation continues.

The investigation stems from reports involving the BC Liberals where lobbyists admitted to giving political donations to the party on behalf of others and then being reimbursed which is against election laws.