Early Years Health Roundup taking place March 15 for children aged zero to five

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Early Years Health Roundup will be taking place on March 15 at the Totem Mall.

The event is for children aged 0-5. It runs from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The day is free to attend. It will include dental and vision checks, hearing information, face painting, early literacy activities, infant development information, hand washing demonstration, resources and community information, developmental questionnaire and safety experts from the RCMP and fire department. There will also be prizes.

The event is currently looking for face painters and possibly someone to help at the welcome booths.

If you can help, contact Heather McBryan,Early Years Community Development Coordinator at ecdfsj@gmail.com or (250) 261-6278.