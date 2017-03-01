Download Radio Player today and listen to 400 stations

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Radioplayer Canada streaming app launches today (March 1, 2017), putting more than 400 Canadian radio stations into the palm of your hand, including Moose FM in Fort St. John.

“Radioplayer solidifies that radio in Canada remains vital and relevant,” said Troy Reeb, Senior Vice President, Corus Radio & Global News. “Corus Entertainment is proud to participate in this exciting initiative alongside nearly all Canadian broadcasters. We look forward to the impact this world class app will have on the radio listening experience.”

Download now on for your iPhone or Android phone:

The free Radioplayer Canada app gives radio listeners access to nearly every style of music, news, talk, and entertainment content, in both official languages, on any connected device, at any time of day, from anywhere.

“The way Canadians listen to radio is changing, and we’re changing with them,” said Julie Adam, Senior Vice President, Rogers Radio speaking on behalf of the consortium. “Radioplayer gives our listeners access to their favourite local stations and allows them to discover others across the country like never before. With access on mobile devices and desktop, tuning to your favourite station has never been easier.”

The free Radioplayer Canada app facilitates listener discovery of radio content through search and recommendations based on listening history, geographical location and crowd-sourced trending.

“Joining the Radioplayer family is a part of our commitment to ensure that CBC content is available to all audiences and on as many platforms as possible,” said Susan Marjetti, executive director, CBC Radio & Audio English Services.

Listeners are able to access live and catch-up radio broadcasts across the country through Radioplayer Canada’s browser-player, and on connected devices through the iOS or Android app, including integrations with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Chromecast, and smartwatches.