Doig River First Nation and BC Hydro reach agreements pertaining to Site C

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – BC Hydro announced today that they have reached agreements with Doig River First Nation to establish a strong relationship between BC Hydro and the Tsááʔ ché ne dane people while also providing economic opportunities and benefits from the construction and operation of the Site C dam project.

“The Environmental Impact Statement and the Joint Review Panel for Site C found the project would have residual, adverse effects on the current use of land and resources for traditional purposes by Doig River members that cannot be mitigated.”

The agreements that are related to Site C specifically include: an Impact and Benefits Agreement, a Contracting Agreement and a Tripartite Land Agreement, to which the Province of British Columbia is also a party. Benefits under the agreements include cash payments, procurement opportunities, the selection and transfer of provincial Crown lands and commitments to develop recommendations for enhanced land management initiatives within the Tsááʔ ché ne dane declared K’ih tsaa?dze Tribal Park.

BC Hydro said in a press release that parcels of land for potential transfer have not been selected at this point in time.

“Stakeholder engagement will occur prior to any Crown lands being transferred to Doig River. Engagement will also occur on the development of the land management recommendations.”

BC Hydro and Doig River First Nation have also agreed to a Renewal Agreement.

“This agreement recognizes Doig River’s rich history, language and culture, and on-going presence in the Peace River valley as descendants of the original Fort St. John Beaver Band.”