District of Taylor will keep Taylor Medical Clinic open on interim basis for three months

TAYLOR, B.C. – District of Taylor Mayor and Council have passed a resolution that will see the Taylor Medical Clinic remain open for the months of April, May and June.

Livecare, which is the current provider of the clinic, had said they would be ceasing operations at the end of March. The company decided that staying with the Taylor Medical Clinic was not a viable business for them as they were reporting losses.

The District of Taylor will not exceed a budget of $84,000 for the three months that they will keep the clinic open for.

They have broken down the expenses as follows (per month):

On Site Consultations: $6,000

Telehealth Consultations: $6,000

Specialist Consultations: $500

Physician Travel: $450

Admin Expenses: $400

Building and Ground Maintenance: $100

Internet and Computer Supplies: $300

Condo and General Expenses: $1,500

Insurance: $800

Medical Staff Wages and Emp costs: $7,300

Medical Supplies: $300

MOIS Subscription and Implementation: $6,000 (one time fee)

Pharmanet Subscribtion: $500

Stationery/Copier Expenses: $150

Telehealth Technology: $1,895

Telephone: $305 (Clinic only)

Utility – Gas: $100 (Clinic only)

Utility – Hydro: $210 (Clinic and Condo)

April will come to a total of $32,860 while May and June will come to a total of $25,560.

There are other operational activities that also need to occur. The District has listed them as:

The transfer of patient records

The set-up of an MSP Billing number

Recruitment and contract development for clinic operations, physicians and medical office assistant

Transition and training to new electronic medical records software

Investigation and implementation of telehealth technology

The District of Taylor is still trying to work on finding a permanent solution to keep the clinic operational by working possibly with another clinic in the area but for now, the next three months are confirmed that the clinic will stay operational.