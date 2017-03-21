District of Taylor votes to participate in Inter-Community Business Licensing

TAYLOR, B.C. – The District of Taylor Council voted at a meeting on Monday to move forward with Inter-Community Business Licensing.

The Inter-Community Business Licensing also currently runs in the following municipalities: District of Chetwynd, City of Fort St John, City of Dawson Creek, District of Hudson’s Hope, District of Tumbler Ridge, and Village of Pouce Coupe.

In a report from District staff to Taylor Council, they believe that the program would be beneficial to the community.

“Staff believe it is important to provide the Taylor business community with the option to purchase an ICBL if they are a mobile business. The Ministry also assured that there would be no liability consequences to offer an ICBL program while not having a business license program.”

The District of Taylor will now have to pass a Bylaw to move the program forward.

Mobile Business Licences are also known as Inter-Community Business Licences or Inter-Municipal Business Licences. These types of licenses are an add on to a base business license and they allow mobile businesses to operate across the municipalities that are participating as well as regional districts.

There are currently 14 agreements throughout B.C. and 82 local governments are participating.