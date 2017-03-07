District of Taylor identifies key 2018 Goals & Objectives

TAYLOR, B.C. – The District of Taylor has identified their goals and objectives for 2018.

Staff with the District have made a list of objectives for 2018. They aim to align with Council’s strategic priorities. They are as follows:

We will enhance our safe and welcoming community Connecting with walking paths, roads, and trails that are clear and accessible Good air and water quality Vibrant information centre Kids getting to school safely Appropriate protective services are maintained Increased use of recreational facilities (from patrons within and outside the community) Welcoming new residents Objective for 2018: Develop and implement a Street Lighting Plan for the community Success Measure for 2018: To have plan considered and then adopted by Council

We will maintain a broad funding base by: Fair share Services and user fees Grant funding Donations Industrial taxes Residential taxes Objective for 2018: Establish a Peace River Agreement Policy that outlines the District’s philosophy and objectives Success Measure for 2018: To have Policy adopted by Council

We will encourage responsible and sustainable community growth by: Building healthy financial reserves Fiscal responsibility (balanced budget) Positive community brand (especially with realtors/developers) Relevant bylaws Investment ready More building lots ready Business expansion and retention Objective for 2018: Relevant bylaws are reviewed and updated if necessary Success measure for 2018: Continuous improvement is shown through the bylaw review process



The District has to have the annual report prepared before June 30th each year and it must also be made available to the public at least 14 days before holding an Annual General Meeting. Staff has presented they hold the AGM meeting on June 5, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. This would make sure that the report is available for public inspection no later than May 19, 2017.