District of Taylor to enter new Mutual Aid Agreements with Fort St. John, PRRD (Charlie Lake)

TAYLOR, B.C. – The District of Taylor has voted to enter a new Mutual Aid Agreement with the City of Fort St. John.

Previously, the District of Taylor, the City of Fort St John and the Peace River Regional District provided mutual aid to each other under agreement. The City of Fort St John wished to enter into separate mutual aid agreements with the District of Taylor and the PRRD and provided a notice of termination.

The new agreement is essentially the same as the old agreement between the District and the City of Fort St. John. There were the following differences: There is now a provision for cost recovery should it be needed, the expectations of equipment and personnel provided has been clarified, and the area serviced under the agreement, including contracted services, has been mapped.

The District of Taylor also outlined details to enter into a similar agreement with the PRRD (Charlie Lake).

“The agreement as attached is substantially the same as our previous arrangement with the PRRD (on behalf of Charlie Lake).”