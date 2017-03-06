Do-or-die for Huskies in Peace River tonight

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – It’s a do-or-die road game for the Fort St. John Huskies tonight, as they head to Peace River for Game 5 of the NWJHL semi-finals.

The Huskies went 0-for-2 this past weekend in Games 3 and 4 both on the road and on home ice. The Huskies looked dominant to start the first period on Friday night at the Baytex Energy Centre. Sebastian Powsey got the Pups on the board first, with a power play goal just seven minutes in, assisted by brother Jacob and Jarod Lang. The Navs answered back to tie things up at one apiece just under three minutes later, but Fort St. John wasn’t having any of it. Outshooting the Navs 12-11 in the first, Cooper Willms made it 2-1 with just 25 seconds left, assisted by Geoff Dick and Adam Bowie.

In the second, the Pups continued their attack. Jacob Lang made it 3-1 on a feed from Jarod Lang and Matthew Apsassin just before the fifteen minute mark. In the third, unfortunately the Navs regained some momentum. Just 60 seconds after the second intermission, it was 3-2 Fort St. John as the Navigators took advantage of a power play of their own. Later in the third, North Peace scored two goals in 50 seconds to jump out to their first lead of the game. With goaltender Brody Greggain jumping off for the extra attacker, Gary Loewen found the back of the net to tie things up with just 30 seconds remaining, assisted by Lang and Lang, and forcing overtime. Unfortunately, it was North Peace that would break the deadlock, scoring the sudden death winner just before the eight minute mark.

On Saturday night, the Huskies had plenty of offence, but it was the Navigators that would make their shots count. Though outshot by Fort St. John 27-40, the Navs shut out the Pups to a convincing 4-0 win. With the wins, the Navs have a 3-1 series lead, and the Huskies face elimination in Game 5 tonight. The puck drops at the Baytex Energy Centre in Peace River on Monday night at 8:00 p.m. The game can be watched on the Huskies’ Ustream page: http://www.ustream.tv/channel/huskies-hockey