Despite minor Chinook, Peace Region to get one final hurrah from Winter

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Though residents in the Peace Region awoke to some shockingly warm temperatures this morning, the same can’t likely be said for the next few days.

Environment Canada meteorologist Doug Lundquist says that a mini Chinook rolled over the Peace Region last night, driving temperatures up from a low forecast in the negative double digits to -5 degrees in Fort St. John at 5:00 a.m. Friday. Lundquist says that though the Chinook did make for some slightly slippery roads in the South Peace, where temperatures rose as high as 0 degrees in Dawson Creek, the Arctic front that has been bringing chilly temperatures for the past several days was able to rebuild this morning. Lundquist says that while it might be Spring according to forecasters, who consider March 1st the first day of the new season, this last bite from Old Man Winter will most likely last for roughly the next seven days, with a chance that things will warm up next weekend.

During the past three winter months in Fort St. John, it was a largely average season overall. On average, the mean temperature in the Energetic City in December, January, and February sits at -11.3 degrees, while this year the average temperature was 1.6 degrees warmer, at -9.7 degrees. Precipitation was slightly below average, with the North Peace Airport weather station recording 64.5 mm of precipitation in the past three months, compared to the norm of 67.8 mm of precipitation, including both rain and snow. One anomaly does however stand out: after recording a high of 10.6 degrees on February 14th, Valentine’s Day 2017 was unofficially the warmest Valentine’s Day on record in Fort St. John.