Delta South Independent MLA volunteers to speak in Fort St. John with Bob Fedderly

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A well known Independent MLA is set to visit the Energetic City next week.

Vicki Huntington who represents Delta South, is visiting Fort St. John on April 5 at 7:00 p.m. at the North Peace Cultural Centre. The event is scheduled to run until 8:30 p.m.

Huntington isn’t coming just for a leisurely visit. She is set to speak at the event which is being put on my Independent Bob Fedderly, who is running in the Peace River North riding. He is one of three Independents in the riding.

Huntington served two terms as the MLA for Delta South.

Fedderly, who says he has known Huntington for a while, says that the Delta South Independent MLA volunteered to come up to northern B.C.

“I’ve known her for quite a while and she volunteered to come up and talk to people about how an Independent can be more effective than a party member.”

Fedderly doesn’t have any doubts that the event will draw a crowd.

“We’re sure that there will be a full house because one of the big questions is how can an Independent function better, provide better government to their constituents compared to a party member because they are limited on what they can say, they are limited on what legislation they can put forward, the party determines everything.”

The Peace River North candidate says that Huntington held political parties accountable for the actions they took, something that he views as a positive.

“She shone the light on a computer, a security breach that the Liberals had done in their system. She was checking on who $5,000 donors were at these pay for access activities that the Liberals had put on. She found a page called ‘generated leads’, that had no security on it and had peoples names, addresses and phone number, a lot of information. She (Huntington) alerted the media and got it dealt with.”

Fedderly says he would also take the same approach to shine light on issues that the government may not want getting out.

“Certainly. If an Independent sees something like that, you’re not just going to camp on the information. It needs to get out. If it is not in the interest of the public, it isn’t right as far as I’m concerned.”

Huntington will be on hand to ask questions and explore why the Independent route is the way to go while also sharing her accomplishments. Fedderly himself will also be speaking.

For more information, visit Bob Fedderly’s campaign page at: https://www.facebook.com/Elect-Bob-Fedderly-1923206384582335/.