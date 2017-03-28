Dawson Creek fire crews battle fire at business on Alaska Highway

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Fire crews in Dawson Creek had an eventful Sunday night after a fire erupted at a business on the Alaska Highway.

Dawson Creek Fire Chief Gordon ‘Shorty’ Smith said that crews were called out to a business on the Alaska Highway across the road from the Walter Wright Pioneer Village at approximately 10:00 p.m. When crews arrived, they found that the business was not occupied at the time, but there was smoke emanating from a building. Smith said that fire crews quickly accessed the building, where they discovered that a backhoe had caught fire, and had the fire completely extinguished roughly thirty minutes later.

Dawson Creek fire crews responding to a fire at a business on the Alaska Highway on Sunday night. Photo by Chris Newton

Smith said that no one was hurt in the blaze, although the building and some of its contents suffered from smoke and heat damage, while the backhoe itself was a total loss. He added that the cause of the fire is still under investigation, and that investigators will be working to find the cause over the next several days.