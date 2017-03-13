Dawson Creek City Hall evacuated Friday due to false alarm

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Mounties in Dawson Creek are investigating after an incident caused Dawson Creek City Hall to be evacuated last Friday.

Energeticcity.ca receved a news tip over the weekend about an incident that allegedly occurred at the Dawson Creek City Hall on Friday. This morning, Dawson Creek’s Chief Administrative Officer Duncan Redfearn said that city staff dealt with what he referred to as a “false alarm.” Redfearn says that on Friday morning at approximately 10:30, city staff received word of a potentially dangerous situation at City Hall. After being informed of the situation, staff made the decision to evacuate City Hall before contacting the RCMP.

He added that after investigating, police gave the all-clear roughly 20 minutes later, as the potentially dangerous situation was deemed to be a false alarm.

When asked this morning, North District Media Relations Officer Cpl. Madonna Saunderson with the RCMP said that she would attempt to get in touch with the Dawson Creek RCMP detachment for more information. This is a developing story, and we’ll have more updates as they are released.