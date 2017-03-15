All Dawson Creek area school buses cancelled today

UPDATE #2: School District 60 dispatcher Terry Cowell said that all school buses serving North Peace schools are running this morning. Cowell added that he doesn’t believe that there will be an cancellations today.

UPDATE: School District 59 has confirmed that all school buses serving schools in the Chetwynd area have been cancelled.

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — All school buses serving schools in Dawson Creek have been cancelled this morning.

SD59 Transportation Manager Keith Trail said that officials at the school district’s bus garage decided to cancel all Dawson Creek area school buses after rain fell through the overnight hours. Trail said that though Highway 97 is for the most part in good shape, the rain that fell on snow-covered side roads has turned them into sheets of ice.

As of 5:50 this morning, Trail said that he was not yet able to provide information about buses serving the Chetwynd area, as those buses start their runs later in the morning.

There’s also still no word yet on buses serving Peace River North district schools.

This is a developing story, and we’ll have updates as soon as they become available.