Crown rests their case in Cody McDonnell trial, defence mulling options

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Cody McDonnell’s trial continued in a Fort St. John courtroom this morning.

The defence finished cross examination of Quinton Cowan. Cowan once again stated that saw no commotion or observations of confrontation between McDonnell and Travis Waite as he was focused on cooking and preparing food. He only saw Travis go down the stairs, when he assumed he was leaving.

The defence asked him if he had any contact with McDonnell after the night of the incident. Cowan stated that police had told him not to be in contact with McDonnell.

The next witness to take the stand was one of the police officers that rearrested McDonnell on June 9 of 2015. The original charge that was laid against McDonnell was aggravated assault, but because Waite ended up dying as a result of his injuries, the charge was upgraded to manslaughter. Court heard today the audio of when McDonnell was arrested and taken to a cell in Fort St. John. When initially arrested, he didn’t ask for a lawyer right away but then asked for one a few hours later.

The crown then played the 911 call from Cody McDonnell on the night of the incident. When talking to dispatchers, he told them that Waite had fallen down the stairs and hit his head and was unconscious but breathing. He also stated that Waite was intoxicated before explaining that Waite had blood coming out of his ears and his nose.

McDonnell once again was present in court, wearing a black dress shirt and sat quietly while taking notes and speaking with his lawyer when needed.

Court was adjourned for the day until tomorrow morning. The crown has rested their case and now the defence is going over their options. Court will reconvene tomorrow morning at 9:30 a.m. and it is the last scheduled day of the trial.