Crews continue to work on 400- metre Site C tension crack

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – BC Hydro is continuing work on the 400-metre tension crack that appeared back in February in a riverbank just above the Site C haul road.

Hydro says that themselves as well as its contractor are implementing the two-stage remediation plan for the crack. That plan includes insertion of a toe berm to hold the area stable.

In a release sent out this afternoon, BC Hydro stated that the toe berm is under construction currently and work is expected to continue through March and into April.

Once the toe berm is complete, it will allow Hydro and its contractors to focus completely on moving material from the north bank.

“Completion of the toe berm will allow a second stage of the remediation to focus on safely removing the material from the north bank and allowing work to resume. Design is underway for this stage of work.”

They also expect to complete the remediation work for the tension crack within the overall project budget and schedule.

Hydro has said since the crack appeared that cracks of this nature are not uncommon but the length of the crack was concerning.