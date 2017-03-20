Coroner’s Service not releasing any information regarding Moberly Lake incident

MOBERLY LAKE, B.C. – Neither the RCMP nor the BC Coroner’s Service have released any new information about last Friday’s incident that left three people dead at a home near Moberly Lake.

The Chetwynd RCMP were called out to a home in the Lakeview subdivision near the Saulteau First Nations Reserve at around 9:40 a.m. last Friday, where they discovered the bodies of three people inside the home on arrival.

RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Dan Moskaluk says that the RCMP will no longer be releasing any information about the incident, saying that the BC Coroner’s Service is now the point of contact. Alana McMahan with the Chief Coroner’s Office says that the Coroner’s Service won’t be releasing the identities of the victims in the case, as per Section 63 (1) of the Coroners Act regarding the privacy of the deceased. When asked, McMahan also would not provide a preliminary cause of death of the three deceased, saying that the Coroner does not normally publicly confirm a cause or classification of death until their investigation is complete.

“Determining the cause of any sudden, unexpected death can take weeks or months, depending on the circumstances of death and the extent of investigations ordered,” said McMahan. “Autopsy findings, which include the results of microscopic examination of tissue samples, can take several months to be determined. Standard toxicology testing can also take days, weeks or months, depending on the tests undertaken and the results of those tests. With regard to autopsy timelines, there are occasions when this process can happen within 24 hours of our involvement and other times where it might take 5 to 7 days. The time varies depending on a number of factors including, but not limited to:

The location of death in the province,

Resource (pathologist) availability,

The # of deaths reported within acute timeframe,

The nature of death (i.e. homicide)

The time of the year (i.e. holidays & long weekends)”