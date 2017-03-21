Collision closes historic curved wooden bridge over Kiskatinaw River

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — The Dawson Creek RCMP are continuing to investigate how a pickup truck damaged an historic landmark on the original road of the Alaska Highway on Monday.

At approximately 5:30 a.m. Monday, a pickup truck driven by an Alberta resident was travelling southbound on the Old Alaska Highway when the vehicle slid off the road and collided with the guardrail of the historic curved wooden bridge.

The vehicle continued sliding down the embankment of the Kiskatinaw River, damaging a number of the bridge’s support beams. The vehicle was severely damaged in the collision, though the driver escaped unhurt. The cause of the crash has yet to be determined and police continue to investigate.

An official from the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure examined the damage and deemed the bridge to be unsafe. Consequently the bridge has been closed indefinitely, and Caribou Road Services has set up barriers preventing access to the bridge.