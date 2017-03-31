City hosting an on-ice session with Stanley Cup winner Mark Hartigan

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Former NHL player and Fort St. John native Mark Hartigan will be coming back to the Energetic City later this month for an on-ice event.

Hartigan will be in town on April 19th at the North Peace Arena for an on-ice session from 4:00-5:00 p.m. The event is free and open to the public, and residents will be able to get some skating tips or play some pickup hockey with the two-time Stanley Cup winner, as the ice surface will be split for both activities.

Hartigan will also be sticking around from 5:00-5:30 p.m. for autographs and photos. There will also be a draw for an autographed jersey.

Participants must bring their own skates, in addition to sticks, gloves, and helmets that are required for pickup hockey. Full gear is recommended for kids under 8 years old.

For more information call 250-785-4592 or contact Recreation Programmer Marissa Jordan at mjordan@fortstjohn.ca.