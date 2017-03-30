City of Fort St. John receives funding for 116 Street Multi-Use Path Connection

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John is one of 26 communities in B.C. that are receiving BikeBC funding from the B.C. government.

There is a total of $9.25 million being distributed for projects to expand and build cycling lanes, trails and paths for cyclists and pedestrians.

Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure Todd Stone says the projects and funding will be beneficial in many areas.

“Communities are embracing the opportunity to increase their cycling infrastructure, demonstrated by this year’s list of projects receiving BikeBC funding. From Fort St. John to Tofino, municipalities took advantage of the earlier application deadline for this year’s program, and we’re now seeing the projects that will provide more opportunities for British Columbians and tourists to cycle for commuting, recreation and tourism.”

The City of Fort St John will be receiving $340,000 for the 116 Street Multi-Use Path Connection.

Last year, the BikeBC program committed $6.5 million for 25 projects in 23 communities.