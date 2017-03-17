City of Fort St. John receives Canadian Award for Financial Reporting

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John has been awarded for their efforts when it comes to financial reporting.

The Canadian Award for Financial Report was given out by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada for Fort St. John’s annual financial report.

Also receiving a award for the financial reporting was City Manager Dianne Hunter. She was awarded with the Canadian Award for Financial Reporting Achievement.

The annual financial report was judged by Canadian Review Committee members to meet the high standards of their program.

The Government Finance Offers Association is a non-profit association that serves Canada and the U.S. but their offices are mainly in Chicago, Illinois, and Washington, D.C.