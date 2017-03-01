City of Fort St. John looking at adding accessible playground

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John is looking into adding accessible playground equipment.

City Council passed a recommendation on Monday that will allow for design and development of an accessible park to be included in the 2017 redevelopment plan of Centennial Park. They also passed another part that will see the design and construction of an accessible playground funded from the 2017 Peace River Agreement. The total is estimated at $874,719. Any remaining funds would be transferred to the Capital Reserve account.

When budget discussions took place, City Council indicated to City staff that an accessible playground was still a priority of the City.

Centennial Park will be going through a design and community engagement process in 2017 to redevelop the park. Staff are recommending that funds be added to the Capital project in 2018 to include an accessible play area.

In the report presented to Council, it states that community involvement for a project such as this will be important.

“Community consultation will be an important step in the redevelopment of the City’s main event park and will also provide an excellent opportunity to determine what the community would like to see for accessible play ground features and amenities. Once a conceptual design is completed in 2017, taking into account the community’s suggestions, a class D estimate will be prepared and the amount required will be added to the 2018 Capital budget to redevelop the overall park.”