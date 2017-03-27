City of Fort St. John encouraging residents to report ponds and flooding

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – With the temperature rising during the day and then dropping below freezing at night, the City of Fort St. John is warning residents that flooding and large puddles are occurring and they are doing their best to clear the problems that are being caused by storm drains freezing and then thawing.

The City says they are aware of the current issues the temperatures are causing and are working tirelessly to get the situation under control.

“We have extra crews out. Through winter we have always had two shifts on from 6:30 in the morning to 11:00 at night and that continues. We brought in a number of extra people through the weekend and they have been busy, in particular, steaming out frozen catch basins and frozen mains.”

They are also addressing the other issue: flooding.

“We encourage anyone that still has a pond in front of their house to report it so we can get to it. We currently have two of our own steamers out plus another truck that has a steamer unit on it as well so that is three units. We have contracted in two other units and they have basically been working in each quadrant of the city.”

The City says if they are lucky and only the top of the catch basin is frozen, it is a relatively easy process but if the main itself is frozen, it can take hours to fix.

The last factor that crews are trying to deal with is the slush that has also been created from heavy snowfall and temperatures freezing, then warming up during the day.

“We do have two graters and two snowblowers that have been working through the City. Our first priority is getting rid of the flooding, our second priority is working on the slush.”

Crews are also addressing potholes when they can. They are currently using cold mix to repair until the roads dry up and then they will be able to use hot mix and their patching unit.

You can reach City Services directly by dialling: 3-1-1 to report issues that need addressing. For after hours water and sewer emergencies, call (250) 787-8150 and press ‘4’.