City of Fort St. John considering using Passive House for an office space, Public Hearing scheduled

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John City Council has moved a motion that will see a Public Hearing scheduled to discuss the possibility of using the Passive House as an office space.

The date for the Public Hearing has been set for March 27 at 6:00 p.m. in the Fort St. John Council Chambers.

The Passive House has been selected as the ‘optimal’ location for CDI staff to use for the duration of the agreement. The agreement will still allow for continued tours and demonstrations of the Passive House while accommodating CDI office space and housing for out of town staff.

The City says that the proposed use would exceed regulations for a ‘Home Occupation’ and a temporary use permit is required.

The City also said there will be two full-time staff and one part-time staff member at the house. There will also be one staff member living at the Passive House for one week per month.

The agreement between the Community Development Institute and the City is for a term of four years. The maximum term for a Temporary Use Permit is three years. The TUP can only be renewed once, for an additional three years. Council would have to approve that decision.

With the Passive House being used as an office space and for accommodations, the City would receive $182,112.00 annually.