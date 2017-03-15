City of Fort St. John Community Award nominations due today

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – If you wanted to nominate someone for a Community Award, today is the last day to do so.

The original deadline was set for March 8 but organizers decided to give the community a little more time and extended the deadline to March 15. Nominations must be sent in by 4:00 p.m.

The 10th annual Community Awards are scheduled for April 20, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. at the Lido.

You can submit a nomination online at: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/community-awards or you can pick up a hard copy nomination at City Hall, The North Peace Leisure Pool or the Pomeroy Sports Centre.

You can nominate someone in the following categories:

Cultural

Literacy

Recreation

Humanitarian

Youth (must be under the age of 18)

Mayor Citizen of the year*

* This award does have specific criteria, and must have achieved positive notoriety outside the community.

If you have any questions or want more information regarding the Community Awards, please contact Lisa Rowbotham at: (250) 787-5791 or LRowbotham@fortstjohn.ca.