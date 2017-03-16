City of Fort St. John to attend job fair on Vancouver Island aimed at recruiting surgeons

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John will send the Mayor (or delegate) and two City staff to Parksville, B.C. to attend a job fair aimed at recruiting surgeons.

The job fair is scheduled to take place May 6, 2017.

City Manager, Dianne Hunter, says recruiting surgeons is a very important task for the City of Fort St. John.

“Recruitment of medical staff has been a high priority for Council as well as the community. While there may not be a current vacancy in the community, it is important that these types of recruitment initiatives happen well in advance of a vacancy. Once a vacancy occurs in the community, the community experiences a significant reduction of medical services that takes a long time to recover from. Support recommendation.”

The approximate travel costs for the trip for the Mayor will be $1,533 and will be allocated from the 2017 Council Travel budget for the Mayor or delegate, while the $2,566 price tag for staff will be allocated from Council Contingency fund.

“The main goal of this event is to connect communities that wish to recruit general surgeons with surgeons of the future. This is done in collaboration with the UBC general surgery training program who will send as many senior resident trainees as possible to the event.”