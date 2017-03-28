City of Dawson Creek receives funding for new cycling infrastructure

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Peace River South MLA Mike Bernier has announced that the City of Dawson creek will receive $83,294 in BikeBC funding for the 10th Street multi-use path extension. Bernier made the announcement on behalf of Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Todd Stone.

“This funding from BikeBC will help support the development of infrastructure, encouraging healthy and sustainable living in Dawson Creek,” Bernier said. “We have an amazing network of trails in the community, and this will help enhance that, and encourage more people to get out and be active.”

The City of Dawson Creek project is just one of the projects that will benefit from $9.25 million in funding this year for cycling infrastructure projects throughout the province.

The B.C. government has committed $20 million over three years to the BikeBC program.