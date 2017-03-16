City of Dawson Creek and Encana will both benefit from agreement over reclaimed water

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The City of Dawson Creek and Encana will both be benefiting from an agreement that will see Encana buy reclaimed water and use it for industrial purposes.

City of Dawson Creek Mayor, Dale Bumstead says that the agreement came about from another agreement years ago with Shell.

“I’m going to say in about 2010-11, it was before my time, The City of Dawson Creek and Shell had a partnership and built a reclaimed water facility so basically that reclaimed water facility takes the effluent from our sewage lagoons and runs it through the SAGR cells and the water that flows from the reclaimed water becomes a product that the industry uses and Shell uses for their industrial purposes and we built this infrastructure out at our sewage lagoons and there is a pipeline, a water pipeline that flows from there to Groundbirch and Shell uses that for their industrial purposes.”

Dawson Creek has entered into an agreement to have Encana buy reclaimed water and they are piping it from the float plane base to a water hub south of Pouce Coupe for drilling the company plans to do this year.

“We made an agreement with Encana recently because they needed to have some access to large volumes of reclaimed water so we reached an agreement with them last fall and they have started to pump some of the reclaimed water from our lagoons at the Airport and have purchased it from us.”

Bumstead says that the City of Dawson Creek will receive close to $500,000 for future sewer and water projects.

“We made a deal with them to purchase a couple hundred thousand cubes of that water and so it means about half a million dollars for the City of Dawson Creek and that goes back into our water reserve utility and we use that to build infrastructure products for water and sewer projects in the future. It is a great opportunity for us to have that revenue coming into the City.”

He also says that there is a big environmental component to Encana choosing to use reclaimed water for industrial projects.

“The other piece is the environmental message. They’re not drawing water from creeks or dugouts or lakes, this is a renewable resource that for us as a City, your sewage lagoons, if you can turn it into a viable product that can be used for them, it is a great message and it generates revenue for the City.”