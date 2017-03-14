Chinook brings quick blast of warm weather before return to average temps this week

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John area can expect a return to near-normal temperatures across the region after a brief warm spell early this week.

Environment Canada meteorologist Doug Lundquist says that another chinnok, similar to one that moved through the area two weeks ago, is to blame for the large bump in daytime highs in the Fort St. John area in the past couple of days. Lundquist says that in the next few days, the temperatures in the area will be likely dropping back to more seasonal values for most of the rest of March. He says that on average, overnight lows will hover near -10 degrees, with daytime highs near the freezing mark. He adds that looking forward, Spring in the Energetic City should see temperatures near normal.

Looking at the middle of the month on Wednesday, Lundquist added that though precipitation levels are slightly above average, it isn’t the amount of precipitation but rather the frequency. He explained that while the North Peace Airport weather station has recorded 16mm of precipitation so far this month, the weather station has in fact recorded measurable precipitation every single day so far in March. He explains that this is unusual, since March is typically a dry month in the Peace Region.