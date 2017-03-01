Child Development Centre fundraiser for crucial replacement equipment starts Thursday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Child Development Centre in Fort St. John will be holding a fundraiser on Thursday and Friday as they seek to upgrade several crucial pieces of equipment.

The CDC works with hundreds of children across the region every year. The goal this year is to raise over $100,000 with a chunk to be put towards the purchase of a new lift for the Centre’s hydrotherapy pool. For a more indepth look at the CDC does, visit www.cdcfsj.ca

Donations to the CDC’s fundraiser can be made at Moose FM’s 13th annual Arctech Welding and Machining A Day for the Kids. Moose FM will be broadcasting live from Save-On-Foods on Thursday, March 2nd from 6:00 to 6:00. You can also donate online, by phone at 250-787-7100.

Donors can also give pledges to performers in the CDC’s 43rd Annual Child Development Centre Talent Show on Friday March 3rd at the North Peace Cultural Centre.

CLICK HERE TO MAKE A DONATION