Chetwynd receives provincial and federal funding to upgrade Water Treatment Plant

CHETWYND, B.C. – Prince George-Peace River-Northern Rockies MP, Bob Zimmer alongside Peace River South MLA Mike Bernier helped make a joint announcement that Chetwynd will benefit from federal and provincial government funding for upgrades to the Water Treatment Plant that is located in Chetwynd.

MP Zimmer says that he is pleased governments are coming together.

“I’m proud to represent the people of Northeastern BC and pleased to have such a good working relationship with my provincial counterpart. It is always best when the different levels of government work together for the good of the community and today, Chetwynd has benefitted from that positive relationship.”

Peace River South MLA Mike Bernier said the $2.6 million in upgrades will help the area greatly.

“In B.C. we have an incredible wealth of fresh water that we need to protect and use efficiently. The $2.6 million in upgrades to the water treatment plant will provide the Chetwynd area with an improved water treatment plant, so we can continue British Columbia’s legacy of great clean water.”

The federal government will contribute $1,566,095 while the provincial government will give $1,033,623 and the district of Chetwynd will provide $532,472.