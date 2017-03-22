Chetwynd donates chainsaw carving to Fort St. John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Members of Fort St. John City Council were at the North Peace Leisure Pool yesterday morning for the unveiling of a new addition to the lobby between the pool and the North Peace Arena.

Councillors were joined by bembers of the District of Chetwynd, including Mayor Merlin Nichols and Councillor Laura Weisgerber, who unveiled one of the District’s famed chainsaw carvings as a donation to the City. The piece is titled “Teamwork,” and was carved by Texas carver Toby Craft, who won 3rd place with the carving in the 2006 Chetwynd International Chainsaw Carving Championship.

The carving is now on permanent display in the lobby between the North Peace Arena and the Leisure Pool.