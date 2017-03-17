Chetwynd Airport getting some upgrades courtesy of provincial funding

CHETWYND, B.C. – Peace River South MLA Mike Bernier was in Chetwynd today to announce that the town’s airport will receive $1,301,350 in funding from the B.C. Air Access Program this year.

The funding will go towards runway resurfacing at the Chetwynd Airport. Bernier made the announcement on behalf of of Transportation Minister Todd Stone.

“Through the B.C. Air Access Program, our government is giving residents in rural areas a greater ability to connect with the rest of B.C.,” Bernier said. “I am pleased to see these improvements in Chetwynd which will help ensure our airport stays vibrant and will serve the people of the area for years to come.”

The runway’s subsurface will be redone before being repaved to help increase safety and reliability for aircraft using the airport.

Last year, the program provided over $8 million toward improvements at 23 regional airports throughout the province.