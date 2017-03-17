Charges laid in February Grimshaw shooting case

GRIMSHAW, A.B. – The Peace Regional RCMP have arrested one man in relation to a shooting that occurred in the Grimshaw area on the evening of February 12th.

Shortly after 9:00 p.m., the Peace Regional RCMP responded to a call where a man was found to have been shot before he walked into a local store and locked himself in the bathroom. When police arrived, they located a vehicle in the parking lot with smashed out windows.

The police investigation has uncovered that the male victim was lured to a separate location where he was shot. The victim remains in hospital recovering from his injuries. Police believe this was not a random act and there is no additional risk to public safety.

On March 10, police charged Dustin Tyler St. Laurent with multiple criminal offences in relation to the shooting. St Laurent face charges of:

Attempted Murder

Conspiracy to Commit Murder

Aggravated Assault

Possession of a Weapon for a dangerous purpose

Possession of a Firearm while prohibited

Mischief

Resisting Arrest

Breach of Recognizance

St. Laurent will make his next appearance in Peace River Provincial Court on March 27th.