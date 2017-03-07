CDC fundraisers nets over $75,000

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Child Development Centre’s fundraiser this past weekend has so far raised over ¾ of the goal of $100,000.

CDC Talent Show Coordinator, and Early Years Coordinator Crystal Kalas says that as of Tuesday, the total of money raised currently sits at $75,900, though donations are still rolling in. Kalas says that the CDC’s 43rd Annual Talent Show at the North Peace Cultural Centre on Saturday was a massive success. Some of the highlights included Councillors Trevor Bolin and Dan Davies dressing up as Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers respectively, and the Drowning Divas.

For the 44th annual Talent Show, Kalas says that the CDC is going to be tweaking things a bit, and will be looking to get a greater variety of acts. “Maybe organisations challenging other organisations to do different performances, or get some comedy act, something different,” said Kalas.

She also said that though the CDC hasn’t reached their goal of raising $100,000, the amount of money should cover most of the items that the CDC is looking to get to improve their facility.