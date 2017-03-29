Cause of two house blaze still undetermined: Fort St. John Fire Department

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Fire Department says the cause of a fire that destroyed two homes earlier this week is still under investigation.

Deputy Fire Chief Darrell Blades says that while the cause is still undetermined, they have no reason to believe the fire was of a suspicious nature.

“The cause of the fire is undetermined and we are still working on that. The fire is not considered to be suspicious.”

Blades says that while a firm dollar amount in terms of damage has not been finalized, they estimate that between structure and contents, it could exceed $1 million.

Fire Chief Fred Burrows said earlier this week that crews received a call for the fire at 102 Street at 3:40 on Monday morning. When crews did arrive, the fire had already spread to another home. Fire crews worked on containing the fire while evacuating other nearby houses as a precautionary measure.

The Fire Department said that the fire appeared to have jumped to the roof of an adjacent house, where it spread through the home’s attic and into the main floor. Fire crews had to pull the ceilings of the second house in order to get the fire under control.