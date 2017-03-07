Canadian surrogacy parenthood advocate to visit Fort St. John and Dawson Creek

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – With infertility rates doubled in the past 30 years (according to the Canadian Government’s public health research), many people still have a hard time discussing the subject.

Nathan Chan of Proud Fertility will be visiting Fort St. John and Dawson Creek to help dispel some of the myths associated with infertility. Chan aims to help people discuss the topic more openly.

“Whether you are a heterosexual couple, a single person, a cancer survivor or a gay couple, there is nothing to be ashamed about when it comes to being infertile”

One of the questions Chan is asked most often is: Is it difficult to place the baby after giving birth?

Chan focuses on the giving aspect of surrogacy.

“What I love most about the surrogacy process, is the authentic and loving relationship that forms between the surrogate mother and the family choosing to raise the child.”

He currently hosts these sessions across Canada to raise awareness and to debunk the myths surrounding surrogate mothers, egg donors and the laws around surrogacy.

Chan will be in Fort St. John on Friday, March 10 from 2-3:30 p.m. at Whole Wheat ‘n’ Honey. He will then visit Dawson Creek on Saturday, March 11 from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at Hug a Mug’s Coffee House. If you would like to learn more, you can visit: http://proudfertility.com/.