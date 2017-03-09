Buckley’s cough syrups recalled due to potential choking hazard: Health Canada

OTTAWA – If you have a cold or flu and take Buckley’s, you may want to check your medicine cabinet.

Health Canada is advising that GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Consumer Healthcare Inc. has sent out a voluntary recall of certain Buckley’s cough syrups due to a potential choking hazard.

“A defect with the plastic seal may cause it to fall into the bottle and present a potential choking hazard if swallowed. This seal is a circular plastic layer that is clear or semi-transparent and approximately 1.7 cm in diameter.”

The affected products are indicated for use by adults and children above 12-years-old. Buckley’s Jack and Jill children’s syrup is not part of the recall as it uses a different type of seal.

The affected products are the following:

Buckley’s Complete, DIN 02279703, 150 & 250mL

DIN 02279703, 150 & 250mL Buckley’s Complete Mucus Relief, DIN 02357232, 150 & 250mL

DIN 02357232, 150 & 250mL Buckley’s Cough & Chest Congestion, DIN 02289164, 150 & 250mL

DIN 02289164, 150 & 250mL Buckley’s Cough Mucus & Phlegm, DIN 02346451, 150 & 250mL

DIN 02346451, 150 & 250mL Buckley’s Original Mixture, NPN 02239538, 100 & 200mL

NPN 02239538, 100 & 200mL Buckley’s Original Mixture Night Time, DIN 02230939, 100mL

Health Canada says consumers should follow these steps:

According to GSK Consumer Healthcare Inc., consumers should follow the dosing instructions listed on the label. Do not drink directly from the bottle. Pour the syrup into a teaspoon and check for the plastic seal before consuming

drink directly from the bottle. Pour the syrup into a teaspoon and check for the plastic seal before consuming Consult with your health care professional if you have used these products and have health concerns

Contact GSK Consumer Relations at 1-800-250-8866 if you have questions about this recall.

Report adverse events to health products to Health Canada by calling toll-free at 1‑866‑234‑2345, or by reporting online, by mail or by fax

Report complaints about health products to Health Canada by calling toll-free at 1‑800‑267‑9675, or complete an online complaint form