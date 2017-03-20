Blizzard Bike Club hosts first race of 2017

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – It was an exciting day of two-wheeled action as the Blizzard Bicycle Club held their first race of the year on Sunday.

The Roubaix Cup #1 was a moderately paced and icy race. Robert Sapp, Dan Webster, and Ben Dawson pushed a hard pace right from the get-go, though they each adopted a different strategy when it came to the choice of tires. A snow squall added to the race’s drama for the final thirty minutes of Sunday’s ride.

In the end, it was Dawson taking the win with the sprint finish, though Sapp and Webster fought extremely hard right to the end. Webster was able to just edge ahead and take second place only a few seconds behind Dawson, while Sapp took the final step on the podium. Pat Ferris meanwhile finished first on the short course race.

The bike club will be back in action for Roubaix Cup race #2 next weekend, scheduled for 2:00 p.m. next Sunday March 26th in Baldonnel.

Story submitted by Ben Dawson.