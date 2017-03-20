Black Swan Energy signs contract for North Montney Mainline service

CALGARY, A.B. – Black Swan Energy announced that it has signed a long term commitment with TransCanada Corporation, for 229 million cubic feet per day of service on the North Montney Mainline.

Black Swan announced that they have enetered into the agreement after TransCanada announced that they are seeking approval to proceed with the project, which is expected to be operational by the second quarter of 2019. With today’s agreement, Black Swan will hold over 395 million cubic feet per day of transport capacity by 2019, which allows for ongoing development of the company’s Montney assets.

David Maddison, President & CEO, commented that securing this firm capacity represents a critical step forward as Black Swan continues to develop its liquids-rich gas play in the NEBC Montney. “Black Swan’s asset continues to deliver highly economic results on a repeatable basis,” said Maddison. “With our owned processing and infrastructure supporting a low cost structure, establishing access to multiple markets ensures the ability to develop our asset base while creating value for our investors.”