BC Transit Online Trip Planner launched in Fort St. John and Dawson Creek

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – If you take transit regularly in Dawson Creek or Fort St. John, it will now be much easier to plan your trip.

BC Transit has announced that The Transit Trip Planner is now live on transit system websites.

The BC Transit Trip Planner is a public transportation planning tool that combines the latest BC Transit schedule and route information with the power of Google Maps . You can type in your trip origin, destination, date and time of departure or desired arrival, and the most direct bus routes, connections and timings will be automatically calculated for you.

“Residents of Fort St. John and Dawson Creek now have access to BC Transit’s trip planner, making it easier to plan out a trip and take advantage of our public transit system,” said Peace River South MLA Mike Bernier. “It’s great to see BC Transit introduce technology that makes transit more convenient.”

For 2015/16, BC Transit provided over 100,000 passenger trips in Dawson Creek, and over 120,000 in Fort St. John.

“When I am in other communities using public transit, I use my mobile device to plan how to get to my destination,” said Fort St. John Mayor Lori Ackerman. “It’s a great tool and to have it available in Fort St John will be a timesaver for transit users.”

To plan your trip in Fort St. John, visit: https://bctransit.com/fort-st-john/home. To plan your trip in Dawson Creek, visit: https://bctransit.com/dawson-creek/home.