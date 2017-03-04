BC SPCA announces new South Peace Community Animal Centre in Dawson Creek

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The BC SPCA has announced plans for a new South Peace Community Animal Centre in Dawson Creek.

The announcement was made Friday night in Dawson Creek.

“We are extremely excited about the new centre and are grateful to the provincial government, the City of Dawson Creek and all the generous animal lovers who are helping us make this urgently needed facility a reality,” said BC SPCA chief executive officer Craig Daniell.

A new 4,800-square-foot facility will be located in the eastern part of Dawson Creek at 11418 Third Street.

The new facility is expected to have a modern design to ensure high levels of health and welfare for animals. The centre will include 9 spacious indoor-outdoor dog kennels, 5 large indoor-outdoor cat rooms, areas for small animals, designated space for temperament and behaviour assessments, specialized isolation areas for sick and injured animals, food preparation and laundry areas and office space for shelter, cruelty investigations and humane education staff.

“The centre will also have a multi-purpose space that can be used for dog training, SPCA youth camps, workshops and other events for the community.”

The new facility is part of the BC SPCA’s 8-year Facilities Development & Services Plan. The plan is to replace or refurbish aging facilities in 12 communities. The projects have been estimated at $54 million. The Province of B.C. has also given $10 million towards the projects.

Peace River South MLA Mike Bernier was also on hand on Friday. He says the project will help many animals in the area.

“I am very pleased that $800,000 of the B.C. government’s $10 million contribution to the BC SPCA will be used on a project here in Dawson Creek to build the South Peace Community Animal Centre. This will improve the lives of many animals in our area, and I want to thank the staff, volunteers and all involved with this important and needed community project.”

The City of Dawson Creek donated the land for the project. The contribution was worth around $400,000.

The total price of the centre comes in at $2.7 million. Daniell says they are close to that goal but need a little bit more to have the required funds.

“We are almost there, but we still need to raise $125,000 to complete the project. We are confident that animal lovers in the region will help make this wonderful new facility a reality for animals in need.”

The SPCA served 43,000 abused, neglected, abandoned and injured animals last year, including more than 600 from the South Peace region.