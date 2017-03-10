BC Hydro responds to report on Wood Buffalo National Park being affected by Site C

VANCOUVER, B.C. – BC Hydro issued a statement today to respond to a report on Wood Buffalo National Park and the effect Site C could have on the park.

The report was done by the UNESCO World Heritage Centre (WHC) and the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) about its Reactive Monitoring Mission to Wood Buffalo National Park.

BC Hydro says they were disappointed that the report did not have all of the facts.

“We’re disappointed that the report chose to disregard evidence that found Site C will have no measurable effect on the Peace-Athabasca Delta (PAD), which is 1,100 kilometres away from the project. During the environmental assessment of Site C, BC Hydro commissioned studies from leading experts to evaluate the potential downstream effects of Site C. In all cases, the studies concluded that the project would have no notable effect on the PAD. An independent Joint Review Panel reviewed studies and submissions on downstream effects from BC Hydro, government agencies, Aboriginal groups and stakeholders. In addition, two days of public hearings were held on the topic.”

The Joint Review Panel issued a report back in May of 2014 that stated: “The Panel concludes there would be no effects from the Project on any aspect of the environment in the Peace Athabasca Delta, and a cumulative effects assessment on the PAD is not required.”

“It’s unfortunate that the WHC/IUCN report chose to ignore details about the federal-provincial environmental assessment process for Site C. By doing so, the report presents an incomplete picture of Site C and the PAD.”

