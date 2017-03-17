BC Hydro to replace 336 power poles in Fort St. John this year

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – BC Hydro will be replacing close to 350 aging power poles this year in Fort St. John alone.

The replacement of power poles is part of BC Hydro’s continuing maintenance program. More than 10,000 wooden distribution poles will be replaced over the next few months across B.C.

BC Hydro says the power poles are much like people and need to ‘retire’ after a span of 40 to 50 years.

“Power poles are kind of like people. After about 40-50 years of work, on average, they are ready to retire. Adverse weather, insects and wildlife all contribute to the deterioration of the poles over time.”

Currently, the hydro company operates a complex electrical system that contains close to 900,000 wooden poles that hold more than 58,000 kilometres of overhead distribution lines and 278,000 overhead transformers.

When replacing the power poles, BC Hydro says that they may have to disconnect power. If they are required to do so, crews will notify customers in-person, by mail or phone about the scheduled outages.