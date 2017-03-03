BC Hydro officially completes expansion and upgrades at Fort St. John substation

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – BC Hydro has completed a $29 million dollar upgrade and expansion project at the Fort St. John substation.

The upgrades were needed as industrial and residential growth in the area has continued to rise.

BC Hydro representatives as well as Peace River South MLA Mike Bernier and Taylor Mayor Rob Fraser were on hand to tour the facility on Friday. Acting Mayor of Fort St. John Bruce Christensen was also in attendance.

BC Hydro is expecting energy demand in Fort St. John, Taylor and the surrounding area to increase by approximately 2% every year over the next 10 years.

Chris O’Riley, Deputy CEO of BC Hydro, says the project was needed to help handle growth and expansion in the area.

“BC Hydro has invested about $50 million in the Fort St. John area over the last three years to upgrade the region’s aging assets and build new infrastructure. We’re expecting to invest another $60 million in the next five years. These investments will ensure a safe and reliable supply of power for the growing community.”

Construction began back in 2014. The project involved adding new distribution feeder circuits and a new transformer, replacing circuit breakers and control equipment, and upgrading the substation control room.

There were 40 jobs created over the three year span of the project and more than a dozen local companies were involved in construction, including services for contracting, safety and engineering.

The substation originally went into service in the 1960’s and currently serves more than 16,000 customers in Fort St. John.